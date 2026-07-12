Meet the Vanguard ETF That Has Crushed the S&P 500 Over the Last 10 Years

Key Points

This fund has been one of the market's best long-term performers.

But history shows that it can be highly volatile in the short term.

The ETF is still best suited for long-term holding periods.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF ›

Over the past century, the S&P 500 has generated an average annual return of around 10%. Over the past decade, however, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) has averaged a 15% annual return, which happens to still include the 2020 COVID pandemic shock and the 2022 bear market.

It's safe to say that investors are currently enjoying one of the better times in stock market history. Some ETFs, of course, have performed even better. Much better.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, tech stocks have been roaring. At first, rallying on potential, that boom has produced tangible results, turning tech into one of the economy's biggest earnings growth engines.

That's helped turn the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) into one of the decade's biggest winners. In the past 10 years, it's returned roughly 25% annually.

The pros of VGT

Over longer holding periods, this is the sector that tends to produce the world's biggest advances and innovations. That dynamic alone lends it to being one of the highest-potential growth sectors in the entire economy.

We saw it a quarter-century ago with the advent of the internet. We've seen it recently with artificial intelligence. We've seen it in between with things like the evolution of cybersecurity and space travel. These kinds of revolutions have traditionally produced multi-year bull markets that can reward long-term shareholders.

The cons of VGT

The short term can be very volatile. Sudden drawdowns of 10% or more aren't uncommon (the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) just fell by 12% over the span of two weeks). In extreme cases like the tech bubble, this sector can crash from over-inflated levels.

Today, concentration has become a big risk. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF has more than 30% of its assets invested in the combination of Nvidia and Apple. The top 10 holdings account for around 60% of the fund. Even in the broader S&P 500, tech is nearly 40% of the index.

Even when investors think they're diversifying, they're still investing heavily in tech stocks. Given the rally we've seen over the past few years, a lot of people are exposed to above-average drawdown risk.

VGT is a solid long-term holding

When weighing both the upside and downside, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF is one of the best funds targeting the tech sector. But it's definitely meant for long-term holding periods to ride out short-term volatility.

The underlying innovation narrative will probably always be in place for tech stocks. But it's worth taking your time getting there.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Information Technology ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Information Technology ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Information Technology ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,679!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,805!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 929% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 12, 2026.

David Dierking has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.