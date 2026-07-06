Meet the Unstoppable Memory ETF With 74.7% of Its Portfolio Parked in Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix

Key Points

High-bandwidth memory for data centers is a crucial component in the AI hardware stack.

Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix are the world's three main suppliers of memory solutions.

The Roundhill Memory ETF has parked almost 75% of its assets in those three stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF ›

The stock market is having a good year. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is up 17%, while the more diversified S&P 500 has gained 9%. But at the start of April, Roundhill Investments launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that has already risen 121%.

It's called the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM), and as the name suggests, it exclusively invests in semiconductor companies that design, manufacture, and distribute memory chips and components. There is currently a global shortage of memory due to substantial demand from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, which is fueling a surge in revenue and earnings for almost every top supplier.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

But despite the memory industry's obvious tailwinds, this ETF isn't a clear-cut buy. Here's what investors need to know.

Three stocks make up almost 75% of the Roundhill Memory ETF

AI software applications require substantial computing power, which is typically delivered by specialized data center chips called graphics processing units (GPUs). High-bandwidth memory (HBM) stores data in a ready state for when GPUs need it, thereby maximizing processing speeds. A low memory capacity would cause bottlenecks by forcing GPUs to pause while they await new information.

Demand for HBM is so strong that many suppliers have cut production of other types of memory to fulfill their lucrative data center orders. This is causing a worldwide shortage of memory across all categories and driving up the prices of consumer electronics like smartphones and computers. In fact, Apple recently announced plans to raise prices on some of its devices due to the soaring cost of memory.

The Roundhill Memory ETF holds just 20 stocks, but its top three positions account for a staggering 74.7% of the portfolio's value.

Stock Roundhill ETF Portfolio Weighting Samsung Electronics 25.2% SK Hynix 24.8% Micron Technology 24.8%

Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron are the world's "big three" in memory. Micron is the only one based in America, whereas the other two are headquartered in South Korea. Nvidia, which makes the best data center GPUs for AI workloads, is sourcing HBM for its new Vera Rubin systems from all three suppliers, underscoring how critical this component is.

Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron are each manufacturing HBM4 right now, which is designed with a record amount of capacity for AI workloads. Micron's HBM4 offers 60% more capacity than its previous HBM3 solution, with a 20% improvement in energy efficiency. This is a winning combination for data center operators seeking fast processing speeds and low costs.

Outside its top three positions, the Roundhill ETF also holds other popular memory stock holdings, such as Sandisk and Seagate Technology Holdings.

The Roundhill ETF is obliterating the market in 2026

The Roundhill Memory ETF only launched on April 2, so it doesn't have much of a track record for investors to analyze. However, as mentioned, it has already soared by 121%, so it's blowing the doors off the broader market.

The ETF owes its blistering performance to its top three holdings, which have soared by an average of 133% since it launched. Micron is leading the way, up 177% since April 2.

But investors might want to think twice before rushing out to buy the Roundhill Memory ETF, because I'm not convinced the memory boom is a long-term phenomenon. According to a recent UBS Group survey, around 60% of businesses are beginning to reduce their AI spending by adopting cheaper models that require less computing power. This could impact demand for chips and other components going forward.

Plus, while companies like Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix can dictate prices right now because of the memory shortage, they are frantically building more manufacturing capacity, so supply will eventually catch up to demand. Prices could crash when that happens, making it very difficult for these companies to grow their earnings, which will almost certainly spark a correction in their stock prices.

As a result, it might be best to steer clear of this particular ETF for now.

Should you buy stock in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 6, 2026.

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.