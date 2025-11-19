Meet the Ultra-Low-Cost Vanguard ETF That Has 53% of Its Holdings in Tech Giants Like the "Magnificent Seven" Stocks

Key Points

The tech sector accounts for over 62% of the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG).

VUG has outperformed the S&P 500, 875% to 482%, since its inception.

With an expense ratio of 0.04%, VUG has one of the lowest fees of any growth ETF.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF ›

For quite some time, tech companies have been the most sought-after investments on the stock market because of their performance and return potential. It's largely why 8 of the world's 10 most valuable public companies are tech companies.

And of those eight companies, seven are part of the "Magnificent Seven" group: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. Each of these companies has its own growth outlook and risk, but one effective way to invest in them while not being fully reliant on them is via the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

VUG is a low-cost ETF that has consistently demonstrated its ability to be a reliable market outperformer (compared to the S&P 500's performance).

An ETF led by big tech's most prominent companies

Although the Vanguard Growth ETF isn't purely a tech ETF, its growth-focused nature means that many of its companies are tech companies. The tech sector accounts for 62.1% of the ETF, primarily due to the ETF's structure. VUG is weighted by market cap, so larger companies account for more of the fund than smaller companies.

As I mentioned earlier, 8 of the world's 10 most valuable public companies are tech companies, so they're also a large part of Vanguard Growth. Below is how much the Magnificent Seven stocks account for in the ETF:

Company Percentage of the ETF NVIDIA 12.01% Microsoft 10.70% Apple 10.47% Alphabet 6.77% Amazon 5.55% Meta Platforms 4.22% Tesla 3.70%

The performance of these companies will have a noticeable impact on VUG's performance, but it isn't the only factor influencing its performance. It still contains companies from all major sectors, with the four rounding out the top five being consumer discretionary (18.2%), industrials (8.2%), healthcare (5%), and financials (2.9%).

A history of outperforming the market

One of the main reasons to invest in a growth ETF is to aim for outperforming the market. From its January 2004 inception, the Vanguard Growth ETF has done exactly that. Since then, the fund is up 875% compared to the S&P 500's 482%. Over the past decade, VUG's performance has been even more impressive, averaging 16.4% annual returns, compared to the S&P 500's 12.8%.

Past performance doesn't mean it'll keep happening, especially considering the Magnificent Seven stocks' performances have carried a lot of weight for Vanguard Growth. However, these are companies that should continue thriving for the foreseeable future, which is good news for the ETF.

VUG has a low fee you can't beat

Vanguard Growth's expense ratio is 0.04%, meaning you'll only pay $0.40 per $1,000 you have invested in the ETF. That's not only one of the lowest expense ratios you'll find from a growth-focused ETF, but also any ETF in general. In the first few years, a slight difference in fees may not seem significant, but over time, it can add up to noticeable differences in total fees paid.

To see it in action, let's imagine you had invest $500 monthly in Vanguard Growth and two other ETFs with expense ratios of 0.25% and 0.50%. Below is how the different investment totals would stack up over a different number of years, averaging 10% annual returns:

Expense Ratio Investment Total After 10 Years Investment Total After 15 Years Investment Total After 20 Years 0.04% $95,400 $190,000 $342,000 0.25% $94,400 $186,800 $334,000 0.50% $93,300 $183,200 $324,700

Earning a good return on your investment is great; earning a good return on your investment and being able to keep more of the gains to yourself is much better. A low-cost ETF like Vanguard Growth allows you to do the latter.

The concentration in Magnificent Seven stocks should caution investors about making the ETF the bulk of their portfolio, but it can be a key staple piece when complemented with other ETFs and stocks in sectors where VUG lacks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,832!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,021% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.