Meet Tom Eck, Fiserv Senior VP Of Digital Transformation, At Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day

Tom Eck boasts more than three decades of industry experience.

The senior vice president of Digital Transformation at Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) is going to be a panelist at Benzinga’s Fintech Deal Day. During the panel discussion, titled “Embracing AI in Fintech: Unleashing Innovation and Maximizing Impact," Eck will address how AI, or artificial intelligence, is spreading its influence across various fields.

Client360, for example, is Fiserv’s portal to services for Fiserv solutions. It includes a client-facing chatbot, issue resolution, and internal tools for Fiserv associates to support clients and their customers.

Separately, Eck has developed a product called Developer Studio, which is like a catalog of APIs and documentation for Wisconsin-based Fiserv. All data was taken from Developer Studio and a model was trained to make the developer’s job faster and easier.

“In the 30 years I’ve been at this (AI), I have never seen such an explosive and exponential growth in the power of these techniques," Eck said. "ChatGPT reached 100 million active users in just two months. That’s crazy. By comparison, TikTok took 9 months and credit cards took 15 years.”

Background: Eck attended the University of Pennsylvania for his master’s in biotechnology. He has an M.S. in Computer Science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Before joining Fiserv, Eck spent four years at IBM, as global CTO of Industry Platforms and Financial Services.

Prior to IBM, Eck was the head of Emerging Technologies at First Data and held technology leadership positions at CIT Group, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and the Associated Press. He has also served as the founder of several tech startups.

