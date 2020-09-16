Meet the Innovators: Chris Brannigan, CEO and Founder of Caspian

Today, we announced the launch of the Nasdaq Automated Investigator for AML, the first automated solution for investigating anti-money laundering (AML) for retail and commercial banks and other financial institutions globally. Designed, built and offered in partnership with U.K.-based Caspian, Nasdaq Automated Investigator for AML further expands Nasdaq’s efforts in combatting financial crime and promoting market integrity in the capital markets and beyond.

We sat down with Caspian CEO Chris Brannigan to learn more about their partnership with Nasdaq and plans for the future.

How did Caspian come to life? What can you tell us about how the company first started?

Believe it or not, when we founded Caspian, our main focus area was Defense for organizations such as NATO, MoD and DoD. Over time, we extended this approach into domains with somewhat less fatal consequences, including pharmaceuticals, management consulting, construction and ultimately, banking.

After our expansion into banking, we found that Financial Crime shared many of the same attributes we had prior experience within the military domain – complex tasks, high risk, high consequence, deep audit, traceability and large numbers of humans in the process, with expertise relatively hidden in the heads of geographically dispersed individuals.

From the success of simulators in Sanctions Investigations, we moved into the area of AML Transaction Monitoring and applied our approach to directly automate and augment the Level 1 (L1) and Level 2 (L2) investigations. We’ve now built this into a container-based platform that can be deployed at scale to banks’ private cloud and are applying the same technology to other AML problems, including KYC and EDD.

Why did AML seem like the right place to apply Caspian’s automated investigations technology?

It is a huge endeavour for human analysts and a massive investment in technology to effectively conduct AML processes and adhere to regulatory requirements. Much of the existing detection technology is rules-based and focused on regulations that are somewhat outdated in relation to modern money laundering.

The current approach, as expensive as it is, is focused on regulatory compliance. Not surprisingly, it has not been very effective in identifying and intercepting financial crime—less than 1% of financial crime results in a prosecution.

There are many challenges associated with the detection of money laundering, especially with the pace at which clever money launderers evolve their techniques. In order to even have a chance at detecting these behaviors, firms must filter through quite a bit of noise and use up valuable time and resources. We saw a direct application for our technology to help automate and augment the AML investigations processes to yield increased efficiencies and, hopefully, a better chance at identifying any nefarious behaviour.

How did your partnership with Nasdaq come about?

Nasdaq had been looking to expand its Financial Crime business and focused several resources on identifying key pain points firms were facing when combatting Financial Crime. The most common challenge firms raised was managing the volume of alerts and the investigations process. As they continued to research and gain more insight into this space, they realized it was severely underserved and set out to find a partner to help develop a solution to alleviate these challenges.

I guess you could say our partnership with Nasdaq is a bit like a love story! We initially were introduced to Nasdaq through a mutual friend, and after several meetings over the course of the past year, we knew that the relationship was built to last.

Back in June, we announced that Nasdaq’s investment arm, Nasdaq Ventures, had taken a minority stake in Caspian. With this, we forged a partnership to support the growth of the business within the different Financial Crime verticals.

With this additional funding, we are excited to accelerate our product expansion and scale our platform. Nasdaq’s leading position in financial crime will accelerate our go-to-market capabilities, with the company’s expertise supporting growth at scale. Beyond AML, we are also investigating additional opportunities to synergize R&D efforts to advance developments in combating financial crime in the global financial services industry.

The financial services market can be very slow-moving, but criminals are often one step ahead, and the ability to develop faster means we increase the chances of making a significant impact on financial crime challenges such as AML.

What excites you about the future, and is there anything forward-looking that you can share with our readers?

We’re excited to work toward applying our technology toward other high-risk decision-making processes within the Financial Crime arena and further developing our technology to solve complex problems in high-risk environments. As we continue to scale, we will be looking to add more verticals and cover different types of risk – stay tuned!