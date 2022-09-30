GOBankingRates spent September celebrating Women in Crypto with features on some of the most impactful women in the field.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money

Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments

We started with a look at two of the most powerful, SEC Commissioner Hester “Crypto Mom” Peirce and Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, and we published several Q&As with other leading Women in Crypto.

“I find it incredibly encouraging and inspiring to see powerful women make their mark in a space currently dominated by men. This is a reinforcement that of course there’s space for us in crypto,” said Diana Brown, head of people at Eco. “Thus far, a few inspiring women have achieved leadership positions and are guiding the way for us — a reminder that there’s plenty of room for all of us. We get to create the experience we want in these early days of crypto.”

Here’s a look back at our month focused on Women in Crypto:

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Meet Some of the Most Important Women in Crypto

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.