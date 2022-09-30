Cryptocurrencies

Meet Some of the Most Important Women in Crypto

Contributor
Chris Cluff GOBankingRates
Published

GOBankingRates spent September celebrating Women in Crypto with features on some of the most impactful women in the field.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments

We started with a look at two of the most powerful, SEC Commissioner Hester “Crypto Mom” Peirce and Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, and we published several Q&As with other leading Women in Crypto.

“I find it incredibly encouraging and inspiring to see powerful women make their mark in a space currently dominated by men. This is a reinforcement that of course there’s space for us in crypto,” said Diana Brown, head of people at Eco. “Thus far, a few inspiring women have achieved leadership positions and are guiding the way for us — a reminder that there’s plenty of room for all of us. We get to create the experience we want in these early days of crypto.”

Here’s a look back at our month focused on Women in Crypto:

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Meet Some of the Most Important Women in Crypto

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

See more videos

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.

Learn More

Explore Cryptocurrencies

Explore

Most Popular