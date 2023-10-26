Meet Simplify Asset Management's Michael Green At Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day

Michael Green is the Chief Strategist and Portfolio Manager of Simplify Asset Management.

With an illustrious career that spans over three decades, Green is best known for his sound theoretical approach and ability to dissect the shift between active and passive investment strategies.

His proprietary research into the shift from actively managed portfolios and investment funds to systematic passive investment strategies has been presented to the Federal Reserve, the BIS, the IMF and numerous other industry groups and associations.

As a notable public speaker and financial media participant, Green will be a valuable presence at Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day event in NYC on Nov. 13. He will participate in a panel titled "Managing Market Volatility: Effective Risk Management Strategies."

An alum of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Green started his career as an associate at Bain & Company. He held several portfolio manager positions, most notably for Thiel Macro, an investment firm that manages Peter Thiel's assets. He also founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund that received initial funding from Soros Fund Management.

Green, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), boasts a notable media presence on X and Substack.

Demystifying the Labor Shortage

In a recent interview, Green reflected on the latest macro opinion.

"I'm very much in the recession camp. I think that we're probably already in one, once revisions are fully considered. We'll probably find out that they (The National Bureau of Economic Research) declare that the recession started in Q2 of 2023. It’s possible that it’s Q3, but I don’t think it really matters all that much," he said, before diving deeper into the unusual labor market situation.

"We see this in terms of the “help wanted” ads that people post everywhere, and most small businesses are directly exposed to that dynamic where they experience shortages in workers that they traditionally have kind of taken for granted,” he noted, citing the European Union.

Green elaborated that the number of workers competing for those jobs has fallen due to lower-than-expected immigration and an extraordinary push to increase college attendance. Yet, he believes the system has failed to direct people into desirable careers.

"We’ve robbed the system of the price signals that would actually tell people where they should be getting their degrees, and as a result, we have a shortage of STEM graduates and we have a surplus of various forms of liberal arts degrees in which there’s not a very clear benefit in terms of the employment prospects, " Green concluded pointing out that not every dollar poured into the educational system creates the same benefit, but it carries the same level of indebtedness.

