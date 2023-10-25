Meet Rohit Nadhani, Serial Entrepreneur Building The Next Generation Wealth Management Platform

Kubera CEO Rohit Nadhani is a serial entrepreneur with a track record of successfully launching, growing and exiting digital ventures.

Nadhani is among the industry leaders participating in Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day event in NYC on Nov. 13.

Nadhani's breakthrough success came from co-founding and leading Webyog, a software company that provides management tools for open-source relational databases. After an acquisition by IDERA, the company now serves over 35,000 clients, including industry leaders like Amazon, IBM, Salesforce and GE.

Furthermore, Nadhani was also the founder and CEO of CloudMagic, the company behind Newton Mail – an email management application known for its searching capabilities, cross-platform usability, and friendly user interface. CloudMagic was acquired by Essential in 2018.

As with many entrepreneurs, Nadhani's inspiration for the next project came from a personal experience.

After an incident in Costa Rica, Nadhani had a wake-up call, realizing that his family wasn't sufficiently informed about his finances in case of any unfortunate event.

Thus, the first thing he did upon returning home was to assemble a list of all his assets, ensuring his wife had access to this vital information in case of his untimely death. Still, compiling this list proved more challenging than expected. After dealing with all the traditional assets – stocks, bonds, real estate, retirement accounts and insurance he realized much was left to cover.

His portfolio encompassed crypto investments, collectibles, precious metals, private and foreign investments, digital assets and even debts friends and family owed him. Since he desired an automatic asset value update, the need grew way beyond the scope of a simple spreadsheet.

Dissatisfied with existing solutions that didn’t meet his needs and often used outdated technology, lacked essential features, or leveraged user data for budgeting and investment recommendations, Nadhani decided to create his solution, giving birth to Kubera, a wealth management platform catering to digital-native global citizens.

A Modern Wealth-Tracking Solution

Drawing on heritage, he named the company Kubera after the Indian deity of wealth. The platform offers both traditional and non-traditional asset management. It employs financial data aggregation services like Plaid and Yodlee, ensuring "read-only" access to the data, as Kubera cannot execute transactions.

Utilizing the AES-256 encryption algorithm, HTTPS requirement on all web pages, and two-factor authentication, the strong focus is security. The company is committed to a "privacy-friendly" business model, pledging never to sell data to any third party.

Kubera operates a subscription-based business model with personal accounts priced at $150 per year, while institutional solutions start at $150 monthly.

