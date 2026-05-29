Meet the Newest Member of the Stock Market's Exclusive $1 Trillion Club (Hint: It's an AI Semiconductor Powerhouse)

Key Points

Micron Technology is one of the world's leading suppliers of high-bandwidth memory for data centers, which is a key part of the artificial intelligence hardware stack.

Demand for memory is heavily outstripping supply, which is fueling a surge in Micron's revenue and earnings.

Micron's market capitalization just crossed $1 trillion for the first time, but I'm not convinced it will stay there in the long run.

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On Tuesday, May 26, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization for the very first time, capping off an explosive 830% gain in its stock over the last 12 months. It's officially the third American semiconductor company to join the exclusive trillion-dollar club, behind Nvidia and Broadcom.

Micron is one of the world's top suppliers of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for the data center, a critical component in the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware stack. The company has incredible pricing power right now because demand for memory is heavily outstripping supply, which is fueling a surge in its revenue and earnings.

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But the supply/demand imbalance will eventually normalize. Is Micron's trillion-dollar valuation truly sustainable?

AI is transforming the memory industry

There are several components to the AI data center hardware stack. Graphics processing units (GPUs) deliver most of the computing power in AI workloads, but they can't operate at maximum efficiency without HBM from suppliers like Micron. HBM stores information in a ready state for when the GPU needs it, so a high capacity keeps data flowing smoothly. A low memory capacity, on the other hand, would cause bottlenecks, creating a laggy user experience when serving AI chatbots or AI agents.

Micron's HBM3E data center solution offers 50% more memory than anything else on the market, while consuming 30% less energy. This is ideal, given that data center operators are trying to maximize processing power while minimizing costs, which is why Nvidia uses this chip alongside its industry-leading Blackwell GPUs.

However, Micron's new HBM4 solution is now in production, and it will deliver 60% more capacity while being 20% more energy efficient than HBM3E. As a result, Nvidia has selected it for its upcoming Vera Rubin GPU system, which is expected to lead the industry in terms of AI processing performance.

Demand is so strong that Micron's entire 2026 supply of HBM is already sold out, but the company's long-term AI opportunity is much bigger than the data center. Manufacturers of personal computers and smartphones are also demanding higher memory capacities to run AI software on-device, which will create a faster user experience and reduce the reliance on expensive data centers. More memory will ultimately translate to more revenue for Micron.

Micron is generating astronomical sales growth

Micron generated $23.8 billion in revenue during its fiscal 2026 second quarter (ended Feb. 26), which was up by an eye-popping 196% compared to the year-ago period. That was a dramatic acceleration from the 56% growth the company delivered in the first quarter just three months earlier, highlighting the significant momentum in AI-related memory sales.

Micron accounts for most of its AI sales in 2 out of its 4 business segments. First, there is cloud memory, where the company logs revenue from data center HBM sales. It generated $7.7 billion in revenue during the second quarter, which was up 163%. Then there is the mobile and client segment, which also generated $7.7 billion in sales, up a whopping 245%.

Based on management's guidance for the current fiscal year 2026 third quarter, Micron's growth is expected to accelerate even further. The company is expected to generate a record $33.5 billion in total revenue, representing a 260% year-over-year increase.

Is Micron stock technically still cheap?

Micron's profits are growing at an even faster rate than its revenue right now because the severe memory supply shortage is allowing the company to significantly raise prices. During the second quarter, its earnings exploded higher by 756% to $12.07 per share, taking its trailing 12-month earnings to $21.18 per share.

Therefore, Micron stock was trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42.3 at the market close on Tuesday, May 26. The Nasdaq-100 technology index trades at a P/E ratio of 35.6, so Micron isn't cheap from that perspective. However, Wall Street thinks the company could grow its earnings to $103.97 per share in fiscal 2027 (according to Yahoo! Finance), placing its stock at a forward P/E ratio of just 8.6.

If we assume Wall Street's forecast is accurate, Micron stock would have to soar by a further 391% over the next 18 months just to maintain its current P/E ratio of 42.3, translating to a share price of around $4,400. But this is where valuing Micron becomes a little bit tricky.

Memory suppliers are racing to build more production capacity right now to meet demand from the AI industry, which means that at some point in the next couple of years, the supply/demand situation will normalize. This will diminish Micron's pricing power, which could lead to a reduction in the company's earnings. Therefore, if we look far enough into the future, its current stock price might not be as cheap as it appears at face value.

A slowdown in demand is another risk. Building AI infrastructure was already expensive before the surge in memory prices, but some AI companies are now passing the added costs onto their customers. For example, Microsoft and Anthropic recently shifted some of their AI software products from fixed-based pricing to usage-based pricing, dealing a substantial financial blow to their enterprise customers.

Uber Technologies is a customer of Anthropic, and it just blew through its entire 2026 AI budget in four months. Last week, Uber's chief operating officer, Andrew Macdonald, said it's becoming harder to justify his company's enormous AI spending, which should set off alarm bells for investors who own some of these high-flying chip stocks.

As a result, while Micron stock could certainly build on its new trillion-dollar valuation, I would caution investors against betting the farm at the current price.

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Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.