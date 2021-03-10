Meet Moderna's Surprising New COVID Vaccine Partner

In a remarkably short period of time, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has become a household name among Americans. The company's COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 became the second to win U.S. emergency use authorization in December. Since then, millions of individuals have received the vaccine. And Moderna's shares have skyrocketed.

Rolling out vaccines on a massive scale isn't something that a biotech that previously had no products on the market can do by itself. Moderna has turned to other companies for assistance. But you might be surprised to learn who Moderna's new COVID vaccine partner is.

Image source: Getty Images.

Combining tech with biotech

Last week, Moderna and IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced plans to work together to manage the distribution of mRNA-1273. The companies intend to explore how IBM's technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and its hybrid cloud platform can be used to improve the visibility of Moderna's vaccine supply chain and implement close to real-time tracking of the administration of mRNA-1273.

In particular, Moderna and IBM want to employ technological solutions to enable sharing of information between all of the stakeholders involved in vaccination efforts, including government agencies, healthcare providers, individuals, and life science organizations. The hope is that this will increase vaccination rates and ultimately help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBM already has one product ready for use in its partnership with Moderna. The technology giant's blockchain-based Digital Health Pass enables verification of health credentials including vaccination records.

The two companies are also working together on vaccine management solutions. The goal of these solutions is to track individual vaccine batches through the entire supply chain beginning with manufacturing facilities and going all the way through the administration of the vaccines.

Moderna's other partners

Moderna has a coalition of partners in addition to IBM that's playing a key role in the company's efforts to produce and distribute mRNA-1273.

Last year, the company announced a major collaboration with Lonza to manufacture mRNA-1273 in the U.S. and Switzerland. Lonza will make up to 1 billion doses annually of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna also teamed up with contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Recipharm in late 2020. Reciphram will support formulation and fill-finish of mRNA-1273 at its manufacturing facility in France to help Moderna meet its supply commitments outside of the U.S.

Earlier this month, Moderna announced a deal with Baxter International to provide fill/finish services and supply packaging for between 60 million and 90 million doses of mRNA-1273 this year. This agreement is important to helping Moderna meet its commitment to supply an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government.

And we can't leave out Takeda. The drugmaker will distribute 50 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan.

A big year for Moderna

All of these collaborations underscore just how big of a year Moderna will almost certainly have in 2021. Some might think the biotech stock is overpriced at current levels. However, don't be surprised if Moderna has more room to run as mRNA-1273 rakes in billions of dollars in sales this year.

There's also a potentially bright future for Moderna beyond COVID-19. The company plans to advance its cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate into late-stage testing this year. Moderna also wants to expand its pipeline significantly and perhaps become one of the biggest vaccine makers in the world within a few years. The biotech's partnerships, including the one with IBM, should be important in helping make this goal a reality.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.