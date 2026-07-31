Meet the Micron and SK Hynix Competitor That Just Rocketed 466% Higher in 1 Day

Key Points

CXMT raised up to $10 billion in its IPO.

The Chinese company has a big disadvantage, but its spending could make a dent in the market.

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It's not unusual for an IPO to "pop" on its first day of trading. Underwriters typically price new issues conservatively to guarantee adequate demand. But newly listed shares of Chinese DRAM supplier ChangXin Memory Technologies (SHSE: 688825), better known as CXMT, rocketed 466% higher on their first day of trading on the Shanghai exchange.

That price performance is just another indication of the excitement around memory chip stocks like Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY). And investors in leading memory chipmakers may be wondering how the Chinese competitor could affect them after its recent capital injection.

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The fourth mega memory chipmaker

While it seemingly left money on the table, the CXMT IPO raised at least $8.6 billion for the company. If the company exercises its option to sell additional shares, it could push that total close to $10 billion.

CXMT is capitalizing on the severe DRAM chip shortage driven by massive demand from artificial intelligence (AI) build-outs. As SK Hynix, Micron, and Samsung dedicate more capacity to high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is essentially stacks of DRAM chips, CXMT has been able to increase its prices and gain market share. Its bit share of the DRAM market expanded to 8% in the first quarter, up from 3% in the first quarter of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.

As a result, profits soared to approximately $3.66 billion in the first quarter as revenue increased 7.5-fold. Additionally, it signed long-term deals with ByteDance and Tencent totaling $10 billion.

That is to say, CXMT has growing cash reserves. How CXMT uses that cash could have a meaningful impact on its competition. In its IPO prospectus, CXMT says it plans to use half its fresh capital to upgrade and expand its DRAM production, but makes no mention of plans to expand its HBM efforts, which currently account for a small single-digit percentage of its total production.

CXMT has been playing with a handicap. Import restrictions prevent it from using the most advanced wafer-fabrication equipment, resulting in a significant gap between its chips and those of the competition. CXMT has made technological innovations to close the gap created by its physical limitations, but further improvements may come more slowly. That's especially true, given that advanced HBM chip production requires cutting-edge equipment that's impossible to acquire in China. CXMT is expected to ship HBM3 chips this year, approximately four years behind SK Hynix.

That's important for Micron, SK Hynix, and Samsung. The current demand cycle is driven by HBM chips, which are packaged with GPUs and AI accelerators for deployment in data centers. CXMT appears focused on the near-term opportunity to improve its DRAM production capacity and lower its costs, thereby maximizing its profits as it takes DRAM market share. Its HBM efforts may be confined to meeting the needs of Chinese AI companies, limiting its opportunities.

Over the long run, however, CXMT could have a meaningful impact on the memory chip market. It's already expected to rival Micron in wafer capacity this year, and it's growing significantly quicker than its other competitors. If it overcomes physical manufacturing limitations or gains access to more advanced production equipment in the future, it could meaningfully increase the global supply of advanced HBM chips.

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Adam Levy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Tencent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.