Meet the Medtech Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 65% Over the Next 12 Months

Key Points

Boston Scientific's shares have fallen over 50% year to date as the medtech company continues to walk back full-year 2026 guidance.

Sell-side analysts remain relatively upbeat on the stock.

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Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares have performed poorly in recent months. Year to date, shares in the medtech company have fallen by over 50%.

It's not surprising shares have fallen so far, so fast. Boston Scientific has kept walking back growth expectations all year. However, with the analyst community far more upbeat about it than the market, let's explore this beaten-down healthcare stock's comeback potential.

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Boston Scientific and its extended slide

In February, Boston Scientific's management guided organic sales growth of 10% to 11%. But as 2025 growth was 19.5%, investors reacted poorly to the outlook. Worse yet, management has kept making downward adjustments.

In April, management lowered full-year 2026 organic revenue guidance to between 6.5% and 8%. Then, in late May, management walked things back once again. Citing "the declining usage of Watchman stand-alone procedures," or procedures using Boston Scientific's Watchman heart implant, CEO Michael Mahoney noted that the company will likely report "flat dollar growth from first quarter to second quarter, and likely in the third quarter."

Why the stock's lofty price target may not last

Analyst sentiment has shifted bearish, but 27 out of the 31 analysts covering the stock still give it the equivalent of a buy rating. Not only that, the consensus price target of $78 per share represents potential upside of 65%.

While it's plausible that shares could recover on better-than-expected results, even a partial recovery to $78 per share could prove challenging. Boston Scientific currently trades at a forward valuation in the mid-teens, in line with other medical device stocks, such as Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic. A rerating to a premium valuation will likely require a faster-than-expected recovery in growth. Worse yet, depending on Q2 results and guidance, these high price targets could trend lower.

For now, take this wide spread between stock price and price target with a grain of salt.

Should you buy stock in Boston Scientific right now?

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Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.