Meet the Marvelous Vanguard ETF With 57.7% of Its Portfolio Invested in the "Magnificent Seven" Stocks

Key Points The "Magnificent Seven" is a collection of companies operating at the forefront of growth industries like AI.

These stocks routinely beat the S&P 500, so investors who don't own them have likely underperformed the market.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF offers a simple way to buy those seven stocks, with a splash of diversification.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF ›

The term "Magnificent Seven" was first used by Wall Street analysts in 2023 to describe a group of seven companies that operate at the cutting edge of the technology industry. They are worth a combined $19.7 trillion, but their incredible size isn't the only reason they earned the nickname.

Since the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution started gathering momentum at the start of 2023, the Magnificent Seven stocks have delivered a median return of 163%, which is more than twice the 67% gain in the benchmark S&P 500 index over the same period.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

In other words, investors who don't own the Magnificent Seven stocks are likely underperforming the broader market. Fortunately, there is a simple way to buy them all right now, with a splash of diversification from some of America's other stock market giants.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests exclusively in America's largest companies. It holds a portfolio of just 69 stocks, but it's highly concentrated with the Magnificent Seven representing 57.7% of its entire value.

The Magnificent Seven are leading the AI race

The companies in the Magnificent Seven operate very different businesses, but they have one thing in common: They are betting big on AI right now:

Although the Magnificent Seven stocks represent 57.7% of the Vanguard ETF's portfolio by value, the other 42.3% includes several non-technology heavyweights like Eli Lilly, Visa, Mastercard, Costco, McDonald's, Boeing, and more. In other words, the ETF does offer some diversification.

This ETF can supercharge a diversified portfolio

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF shouldn't be treated as a complete portfolio on its own, because its high degree of exposure to themes like AI can create significant risks. The Magnificent Seven stocks would likely underperform the broader market for a period of time if AI fails to live up to expectations, which would weigh on the ETF.

But the ETF could supercharge a diversified portfolio of other funds and individual stocks. It has delivered a compound annual return of 13.5% since it was established in 2007, comfortably beating the average annual gain of 10.1% in the S&P 500 over the same period.

Had you invested $20,000 in the S&P 500 in 2007, it would be worth $113,032 today. But had you invested $10,000 in the S&P and the other $10,000 in the Vanguard ETF, your $20,000 would have grown to $154,222 instead. This strategy also would have smoothed out some of the volatility the Vanguard ETF experienced along the way as a result of its concentrated holdings.

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management predicts that AI will create a $13 trillion opportunity in the software industry by 2030, and on the hardware side, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says annual data center spending could top $1 trillion by 2028. Those forecasts suggest the AI revolution is still in the very early stages, so investors who don't have exposure to the Magnificent Seven stocks might want to consider buying this Vanguard ETF today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,155!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,106,071!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,070% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Costco Wholesale, Mastercard, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.