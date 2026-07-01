Meet the Magnificent Small-Cap ETF Crushing the S&P 500 in 2026. Is It Still a Buy?

Key Points

The Russell 2000 is the primary index for small-cap stocks, similar to the S&P 500 for large-cap stocks.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has outperformed the S&P 500 since its May 2000 inception.

This small-cap focused ETF is much less reliant on the tech sector than the S&P 500.

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Larger companies tend to get much more attention in the stock market than smaller ones, which makes sense. People interact much more with Apple, Coca-Cola, or Amazon than with a regional mining company, niche pharmaceutical company, or local bank.

However, attention doesn't always translate to stock market performance. There are plenty of small-cap stocks that have performed well and continue to do so. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT: IWM) is a good example of this, outperforming the S&P 500 by 20.5% to 7.2% so far this year, as of market close on June 26.

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Given its recent performance, is IWM still a buy? It depends on your objective.

A lot of ground covered with one ETF

While the S&P 500 is the main index for large-cap stocks, the Russell 2000 is essentially the equivalent for small-cap stocks. It tracks the 2,000 smallest stocks in the Russell 3000 index, covering a lot of ground across major sectors.

The S&P 500 has become tech-heavy (38.6% of the index), but the Russell 2000 is much more diversified. Its top five most represented sectors are:

Industrials: 19.1%

Information technology (tech): 17.6%

Healthcare: 17.4%

Financials: 16.4%

Consumer discretionary: 7.9%

Small-cap stocks are known for being more prone to volatility because they're more affected by broader economic conditions, but investing in a broad small-cap ETF like IWM gives you the best of both worlds. You get the high-growth potential of small-cap stocks without being susceptible to a single company's risk.

How IWM has stacked up against the S&P 500

IWM is outperforming the S&P 500 so far this year, and has outgrown it since it started trading in May 2000, but this past decade has belonged to the S&P 500.

Index Annual Average Since Inception 3-Year Annual Average 5-Year Annual Average 10-Year Annual Average IWM 7.5% 18.4% 5.2% 10.3% S&P 500 6.6% 19.3% 11.4% 13.7%

We can't predict how either will perform going forward, but they're both bound to be good long-term investments. The growth of megacap tech stocks is likely to be the reason the S&P 500 outperforms in the near future, but that doesn't diminish IWM's long-term appeal.

Is IWM still a buy right now?

If you're wanting to invest in IWM expecting another 20% returns over the second half of the year, your expectations are probably too high. It's been a great start to 2026 for IWM, but that shouldn't be what's expected.

Other than that, IWM is a good investment because it adds diversification to your portfolio. Unless someone is investing in an all-market ETF like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, it can be easy to focus on large companies and overlook smaller ones.

I wouldn't hold more than 10% of my portfolio in small-cap stocks, but they definitely have a place.

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Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.