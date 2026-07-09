Meet the Low-Cost Vanguard ETF Beating the S&P 500 in 2026 That Many Investors Are Overlooking

Key Points

The Russell 2000 is the primary index for small-cap stocks, similar to the S&P 500 for large-cap stocks.

The performance gap between the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 in the first half of the year is the largest since 2001.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF's 0.06% expense ratio is one of the lowest you'll find on the stock market.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF ›

As the stock market's most popular and invested-in index, it makes sense that the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) would get a lot of attention. In fact, the three largest ETFs on the market are all S&P 500 ETFs, and so far through July 8, the S&P 500 is up just over 9%.

Historically, the S&P 500 has averaged around 10% annual returns over the long haul, so being up by 9% through half the year is still a solid start. However, there is one overlooked ETF that has more than doubled the S&P 500's returns so far this year: the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO). It's up just over 19%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF covers a lot of ground

VTWO mirrors the Russell 2000 index, the primary index for small-cap stocks. As of May 31, it holds 1,951 stocks spanning all major sectors. Whereas the S&P 500 has become top-heavy and tech-heavy (nearly 39% of the index), VTWO is more diversified across sectors:

Industrials : 19.8%

Healthcare : 16.1%



Financials : 15.6%



Technology : 15.6%



Consumer discretionary : 9.5%



Energy : 6.3%



Real estate : 5.3%



Basic materials : 4.4%



Utilities : 3.1%



Telecommunications : 2.9%



Consumer staples : 1.4%

Most of the companies won't be recognizable because they operate in niche industries (like biotech) or are regional (like many banks), but there are plenty of productive and flourishing companies in the ETF nonetheless.

Why have small-cap stocks been outperforming large-cap stocks?

The performance gap between the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 in the first half of the year is the largest in the past 25 years. There isn't one singular reason why, but a large reason is investors rotating away from megacap tech stocks, like the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, and into smaller, more niche players in the AI ecosystem.

Many megacap tech companies are responsible for much of the AI infrastructure, but investors are showing interest in other secondary beneficiaries of the AI boom, such as specialized tech hardware suppliers and more speculative industries. And with big tech valuations stretched after a huge run-up over the past few years, there was more value to be found in small-cap stocks.

One thing to keep an eye on, though, is the likelihood that interest rates will rise later this year. Many smaller companies operate with significant debt, so they're highly sensitive to interest rates. If interest rates increase, we'll likely see profits and margins squeezed.

VTWO isn't meant to replace the S&P 500

Even with its good performance so far this year, I wouldn't use VTWO as an S&P 500 replacement. An S&P 500 ETF can be the foundation of most investors' portfolios, but VTWO is better suited as a complementary addition.

VTWO is the one-stop shop for small-cap stocks, though. It's broad, diversified, and has an expense ratio of 0.06% -- $0.60 in annual fees per $1,000 invested -- making it one of the cheaper ETFs on the market. It's a trifecta.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.