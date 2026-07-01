Meet the High-Yield Dividend King Stock That's Crushing the S&P 500 in 2026. Here's Why It's a Buy in July.

Key Points

The rapid proliferation of AI is still underway, but the market is starting to question the steep valuations of some stocks.

As the technology-led economic boom slows, investors are increasingly seeking out dividend-paying value companies again.

One particular stock of this ilk is built to last, with long-established and well-loved brands in its portfolio of consumer products.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

As the clichéd disclaimer reminds us, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Past performance is, however, a pretty good indication of what to reasonably expect in the future, particularly when the underlying reasons for that performance are likely to remain in place for a while.

Enter beverage behemoth Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), which has performed very well all year long, and outright defied recent market weakness. Year to date, Coke's stock is up nearly 20% versus the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) meager gain of 8%.

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Don't be surprised to see a similar performance disparity during the latter half of the year, either.

Resilience in the brewing storm

Coca-Cola owns Sprite, Powerade, Dasani, and, of course, its well-loved namesake carbonated beverage, just to name a few of its brands. In addition to being a brilliant marketing machine, it's also just a big company, able to leverage this size to get its products placed prominently on store shelves, and then drive consumers to those shelves in droves. That's a big part of the reason this ticker's been such a reliable long-term performer.

Perhaps the (far) more important reason Coca-Cola shares are crushing the broad market this year, however, is the kind of stock -- and company -- it is compared to most of the other names that have dominated headlines for a while now. That's artificial intelligence stocks, of course, and their close cousins. Although they've been all the rage since 2023, the market's finally starting to question their value and the spending by their underlying companies. Analysts are drawing parallels to the dot-com crash of 2000, and reasonably so. Investors are slowly but surely shifting from offense to defense, and Coca-Cola fits the bill perfectly.

This makes sense, of course. Although persistent inflation is making money tight for everyone, consumers' favorite beverages remain an affordable, familiar comfort when other treats may be priced out of reach. To this end, Coca-Cola's Q1 sales volume grew 3% year over year, producing a 10% improvement in revenue that affirms its pricing power is stronger than the impact of inflation. Profit margins widened, too. And analysts are looking for similar progress through the remainder of this year and next.

Arguably more than anything else right now, however, a stake in Coca-Cola provides certainty in a market environment that offers little of it. In February, the company announced its 64th consecutive annual dividend increase, suggesting it's going to bring at least some cash-driven value to the table even if most of the major tech stocks continue losing ground. Newcomers will be plugging into a forward-looking dividend yield of 2.6%.

Lower risk, respectable reward

There are no performance guarantees, of course. The broad market might begin rallying again. Coca-Cola shares might weaken if that happens, as investors readopt a "risk on" mindset.

More realistically, though, a growing number of investors are starting to sense that the advent of artificial intelligence isn't quite living up to the initial hype, potentially weighing on stocks. Moreover, as we move into the later stages of an economic boom, it's time for more defensive value stocks to shine. Few are better equipped than Coca-Cola to do so. The stock's recent gains say most investors agree.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

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James Brumley has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.