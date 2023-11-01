Meet Hedera's CFO Betsabe Botaitis: True DeFi Success 'Would Be That I'm Completely Not Needed'

Betsabe Botaitis is a CFO at Hedera – a DeFi-oriented company providing enterprise blockchain solutions. She’s responsible for all financial and accounting activities, including token economics and strategy.

Botaitis is a finance industry veteran with a distinctive career at Citibank, Barclays, Lending Club and Kueski. She also co-founded blockchain solutions provider AIKON.

As a passionate advocate for economic equality and financial inclusion, she'll be speaking at Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day event in NYC on Nov. 13 on the topic of "The Triple Bottom Line of Fintech: Profits, Purpose, and Sustainability."

Botaitis grew up in Mexico during turbulent times. After witnessing The Tequilla Crisis of 1994 and the devaluation of the Mexican peso, she decided to do something about it and became a bank teller at the age of 15. Recently, she received prominent recognition from Nasdaq as a Top Honoree at Nasdaq’s Latina Disruptors Event.

Botaitis has a track record of developing strategic roadmaps to transform finance functions digitally. She leverages her expertise in banking, fintech, and emerging technologies to drive innovation.

“One of the things that really drew me towards my current role at Hedera was the sense of alignment I had with Hedera’s vision to cut down settlement periods and bottlenecks involved in cross-border trade while bringing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to wider audiences interested in cryptocurrencies – eliminating volatility while offering speed and transparency to end-users,” she said. “The future of financial inclusion looks brighter and brighter as we move forward, and I’m eager to ensure Hedera continues to remain at the forefront of this important movement.”

The Hedera network is an innovative, sustainable public ledger. Its Hashgrap is a decentralized distributed network that is structurally different from Bitcoin or Ethereum blockchain, but it performs equivalent functions. Its main advantages are more efficient security and validation algorithms.

Furthermore, there is no mining, so the environmental impact is dramatically reduced. So far, Hedera is the only open ledger based on hashgraph technology. The governing council includes firms like Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, Google, IBM, Nomura, and other prominent names.

Explaining the intricacies of her role in understanding how the ecosystem works and ensuring that there is transparent communication and allocation of the assets and their uses, Botaitis told CoinDesk that, in a perfect DeFi ecosystem, she would make herself redundant.

“My success would be that I’m completely not needed. The goal is that everything is automated, 100% permissionless, and decentralized. That’s when I’m finally successful in this role,” she said.

