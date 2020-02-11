Meet Group (MEET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meet Group (MEET) closed at $6.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow 0%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the dating site company had gained 15.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MEET as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MEET is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $57.47 million, up 9.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MEET is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note MEET's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.91.

We can also see that MEET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MEET's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.