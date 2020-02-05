Meet Group (MEET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Meet Group (MEET) closed at $5.59, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the dating site company had gained 9.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MEET as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MEET to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $57.47 million, up 9.54% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MEET is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MEET currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 51.59.

It is also worth noting that MEET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MEET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

