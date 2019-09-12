Meet Group (MEET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Meet Group (MEET) closed at $3.54, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the dating site company had gained 6.23% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MEET as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MEET to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.60 million, up 10.67% from the year-ago period.

MEET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $210.27 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.33% and +17.72%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.26% higher. MEET is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MEET currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 55.07, which means MEET is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MEET has a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MEET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

