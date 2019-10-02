Meet Group (MEET) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

Meet Group (MEET) closed the most recent trading day at $3.16, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the dating site company had lost 5.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MEET as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MEET is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.60 million, up 10.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $210.27 million, which would represent changes of +33.33% and +17.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MEET currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, MEET is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 54.55, which means MEET is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MEET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

