Meet Group (MEET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Meet Group (MEET) closed at $5.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the dating site company had gained 9.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

MEET will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MEET to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $57.47 million, up 9.54% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MEET is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, MEET is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.68.

Investors should also note that MEET has a PEG ratio of 0.38 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.