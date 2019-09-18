Meet Group (MEET) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meet Group (MEET) closed the most recent trading day at $3.42, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the dating site company had lost 0.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MEET as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MEET is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.60 million, up 10.67% from the year-ago period.

MEET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $210.27 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.33% and +17.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MEET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MEET has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 57.38, so we one might conclude that MEET is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MEET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MEET's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

