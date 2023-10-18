Meet Entrepreneur, Crypto Expert Carlos Vivas At Benzinga's Future Of Digital Assets Event

Carlos Vivas, director and senior principal engineer at The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), is recognized for his contributions to the world of technology and finance.

DTCC touts a significant global footprint, serving as the premier post-trade market infrastructure. Vivas' role within the organization has been pivotal in leveraging new technology to advance business ventures.

Prior to DTCC, Vivas showcased his leadership and technical prowess across various roles.

He co-founded Celera, an accelerator based in Spain that fosters young talent and focuses on individual potential rather than specific projects.

Vivas honed his expertise in blockchain technology at the Enterprise Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Alliance, where he contributed as a member of the technical specification working Group.

ConsenSys, a global conglomerate of technologists and entrepreneurs, fortified his knowledge about decentralized systems. At ConsenSys, Vivas navigated the complexities of Ethereum-based systems, helping businesses harness their efficiencies.

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Vivas co-founded Seinnova, an expert service catering to high-tech and R&D-intensive companies. The platform provided technological solutions, employing semantics and web-search technologies to bridge the gap between seekers and solution providers.

His commitment to fostering innovation and leadership is also reflected in his role as the co-founder and curator of the Global Shapers Community's Madrid Hub, a World Economic Forum initiative.

The hub achieved significant milestones under his leadership, including hosting the first Shape Europe event and publishing a book to guide budding entrepreneurs.

Vivas academic contributions include his position as a Professor at both Blockchain España and Istituto Europeo di Design, where he shared insights on blockchain technologies, tech-startup strategies, and product design.

His vast experience spans multiple continents, from Spain to Nicaragua, where he co-founded Diseños Digitales SA, a software and web application development company that achieved significant success in Central America.

With a career built on innovation, leadership, and a passion for technological advancements, Carlos Vivas is poised to share his insights at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14.

He will be a prominent voice in the panel titled "Digital Asset Security: Navigating the Institutional Landscape," shedding light on the importance of enterprise-grade tooling and robust procedures to ensure the security and resilience of digital assets.

