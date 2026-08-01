Meet the Dividend Stock That Keeps Raising Its Payout No Matter What the Market Does

Key Points

It won’t be long until Coca-Cola reaches 70 straight years of dividend hikes.

The dominant beverage company's shares are outperforming the S&P 500 index in 2026.

Coca-Cola's better-than-expected Q2 financial results highlight its resilient business model.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Investors don't typically expect mature, low-growth, and boring companies to outperform the S&P 500 index. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has something to say about that assumption.

The leading beverage brand's share price is up 26% in 2026 (as of July 29), well ahead of the benchmark's 9% gain.

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That capital appreciation might hide the main attraction. Let's take a closer look at this dividend stock that keeps raising its payout no matter what the market is doing.

Hiking dividends since the 1960s

The S&P 500 index could be in a raging bull market. Or it could be in a troubling bear market. The economy could be booming. Or it could be in a recessionary period.

Whatever the situation, it doesn't impact Coca-Cola's shareholder returns policy. After implementing a hike in February, the business has now raised its dividend payout in 64 straight years. This makes it a Dividend King.

The current yield of 2.4% is certainly sizable. It compares favorably to the 1.08% yield of the S&P 500 index.

Because Coca-Cola is so profitable in both robust and adverse economic times, it has the financial resources to maintain its commitment to investors. It reported free cash flow of $6.9 billion over the last six months.

Momentum continues in a difficult environment

Investors shouldn't be worried about the sustainability of Coca-Cola's dividend hikes. The company's performance in the most recent fiscal quarter (Q2 2026, ended July 3) will give the market the confidence it needs. The momentum is showing up at a time when there are macroeconomic concerns.

Coca-Cola posted net revenue of $13.4 billion, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Both of these headline figures came in ahead of Wall Street analyst estimates. The company's financial gains were propelled by the World Cup, as management noted how the addition of hydration breaks during matches created advertising opportunities that benefited the Coca-Cola flagship drink and Powerade.

The business gained market share. And each of its segments registered unit volume gains during the quarter.

The leadership team felt confident enough to upgrade guidance. Management now expects adjusted EPS growth of 9% to 10%, up one full percentage point from the previous forecast.

Pricing power is a clear indicator of a company's quality. And Coca-Cola absolutely shines in this regard. The business has a stellar history of raising beverage prices. Because of its industry-leading position and strong brand awareness, customers typically don't turn away.

This will continue to propel the company decades into the future. And for investors seeking an ever-increasing income stream, expect Coca-Cola to keep its streak alive.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.