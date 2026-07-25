Meet the Dividend ETF That Could Supplement Your Monthly Retirement Income

Key Points

Retirees often need income on top of their Social Security checks.

One ETF uses a specific strategy to generate income predictably.

While there are risks involved, there are also rewards.

10 stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF ›

If you're retired or are getting close to it, creating a reliable income stream is crucial. For many retirees, Social Security provides an important foundation, but it may not be enough to cover all their expenses. Housing, healthcare, groceries, and other everyday costs can add up quickly, especially as inflation pushes prices higher.

That is why many retirees look for investments that can provide a predictable income. And one option you may want to turn to is the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

How does ongoing monthly income sound to you?

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF takes a different approach than a traditional dividend fund. Instead of simply buying dividend-paying stocks, the fund invests in a portfolio of large, established companies and uses an options strategy to generate additional income.

That strategy is designed to deliver a combination of income and lower volatility compared with a traditional S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fund. The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF aims to provide monthly distributions, making it appealing for retirees who want a more regular stream of cash.

What you need to know before investing

While the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF can be an attractive option for retirees, it's important to understand the trade-offs. One of the fund's biggest risks is that its strategy may limit some of the upside you could get from a traditional stock market investment. When the market rises sharply, the options strategy can reduce gains because the fund is trading those for additional income.

Also, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF does not guarantee a fixed monthly payment. The amount you receive can change depending on market conditions, the performance of the fund's investments, and the income generated from its options strategy.

Another important consideration is that higher distributions do not always mean higher total returns. The fund can provide attractive income while still losing value if its underlying investments decline.

For these reasons, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF may be suitable as one piece of a broad retirement portfolio rather than your only investment. It's important to assemble a well-rounded asset mix that includes a wide range of investments, such as dividend stocks or ETFs, growth-oriented stocks or ETFs, bonds, and cash reserves in case the market crashes.

Before investing in the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, think about your financial goals, risk tolerance, and how much income you actually need from your portfolio. But you may find that when used as part of a diversified plan, the fund is a good solution for generating retirement income and helping you enjoy that period of life to the fullest.

Should you buy stock in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,519!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,281,302!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 25, 2026.

Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.