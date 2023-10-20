Meet Digital Assets Leader, FIS Global's John Avery At Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day

FIS Global vice president John Avery is overlooking the firm's strategy team responsible for crypto, digital assets, and Web3.

Avery's focus is mainly on strategic decisions, regulatory impact analysis, industry relationships, and building/launching new products and services.

While Avery has been with FIS Global since 2014 (he was an employee of Sungard when it was acquired by FIS), his professional experience traces back to the early days of Web 1.0 when he started his technology career.

The Rutgers University alum is also a part of the MIT Sloan School of Management for the “Blockchain Technologies: Business Innovation and Application." His bet is that tokenization, stablecoins, and DeFi will be growth areas, but regulatory uncertainty is still holding back adoption.

“Although much of the speculative retail growth in crypto and other asset markets in this latest investment cycle has retreated over the past six months, as with other market downturns in history, trading volumes, and asset prices will one day grow again.”

Institutional investors will continue to move into the space, he predicts. Traditional enterprises will also build and apply the technology to ensure they stay in the transactions and capital flows across the industry.

A renewed focus on Web3 infrastructure adoption will generate more robust long-term benefits to the financial services industry, he says.

