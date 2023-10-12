Meet Crypto And Blockchain Expert Michael Casey At Benzinga's Future Of Digital Assets Event

Michael Casey will moderate an upcoming panel discussion at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event.

The segment — “How Blockchain is Transforming Transaction Security and Efficiency” — is timely: Security concerns surrounding the crypto space, namely a spike in scams and hacks, have many investors concerned.

Casey’s insights into blockchain for security will be eagerly awaited by industry experts.

Experiences: Prior to joining CoinDesk as chief content officer in 2017, the author of five books in the blockchain and crypto space cofounded Streambed Media for the development of provenance data.

Casey is also a senior advisor at MIT Media Labs's Digital Currency Initiative and a senior lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management. In addition, he maintains unpaid posts as an advisor to not-for-profit organizations. He has also served as a senior columnist for the Wall Street Journal for 18 years.

Casey’s CoinDesk waved red flags about FTX and Alameda Research’s problematic balance sheet almost a year ago.

Casey is regarded as mainstream media’s earlier Bitcoin champions. A decade before FTX collapsed, while working for WSJ, he came across the token and realized it could be the alternative to how a monetary system could run without the interference of government.

Thoughts On Web3: Australian-born Casey says that Web3 and the AI-Internet are complementary to each other’s existence and help in improving each other. He was recently a part of the panel at Future Proof, the world’s largest wealth festival, called Demystifying Crypto with Bitwise, VanEck, & Fidelity.

In May 2023, CoinDesk celebrated its 10 years of reporting crypto, AI, and digital assets.

