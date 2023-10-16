Meet Apex Investing Co-Founder Darrell Martin At Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day

Darrell Martin is a household name in the world of financial education. He's the lead trader and co-founder of Apex Investing — one of the largest global trading communities.

Martin also happens to be among the many finance professionals participating in Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day event in NYC on Nov. 13.

Attendees will want to hear how Martin developed a broad range of tools that consider principles like volume, price action and implied volatility. This approach applies to any liquid market — including futures, forex, stocks and options.

Martin's journey began almost two decades ago when he needed to secure additional income for his growing family. Realizing the uncapped potential of financial markets during a Get Motivated seminar, he decided to learn all he could about trading and investing. He even received mentorship from experts like John Netto.

It was Netto who helped him learn the essential lesson of managing risk. Guided by this experience, Martin believes that mentorship is a huge help in finding lasting success on the market.

Martin's mentorship journey started within the family. He began recording educational videos for his daughter. The goal: leave an archive in case he couldn't personally teach her. Under his friend's counsel, he turned this video library into a website, eventually becoming apexinvesting.com.

After trying out forex and options, Martin eventually settled in futures, focusing on indices futures. He believes this market offers the most comprehensive view of the financial landscape.

Over the years, Martin defined a handful of rules that incorporate the essence of successful trading. He shared them in an interview with Jason Hartman.

Always Have a Defined Entry: The entry point is the one aspect of trading you can control, so set it and adhere to it. Have a Defined Risk Exit: Establish a risk exit strategy before entering any trade to avoid making impulsive decisions. Plan Your Profit Exit: Develop a sound and defined plan for taking profits to avoid missing out on potential gains. Be Patient and Disciplined: Success in trading comes to those who exhibit patience and discipline, as money tends to favor those who wait.

Most recently, Martin launched Apex Trader Funding, a futures prop trading firm offering market-leading plans. The firm offers globally available futures accounts suitable for any experience level, one-step evaluation, free real-time data and no daily drawdown.

Crypto Caution

Regarding cryptocurrency, Martin offers a balanced perspective. While recognizing its potential, he also points out the wild volatility and regulatory challenges associated with that asset class. He advises most investors to focus on more stable assets like real estate and gold, emphasizing the importance of wise and informed investment choices.

