Meet the 7%-Yielding Stock That's Down 20%. Here's Why Investors Should Take a Closer Look.

Key Points

Campbell's stock is undervalued with its current metrics.

The company boasts a diversified portfolio of products across snacks, meals, soups, and sauces.

10 stocks we like better than Campbell's ›

Campbell's (NASDAQ: CPB) isn't merely a red-and-white-label soup business any longer. The company's diversified portfolio now covers snacks, sauces, and various meal brands.

Campbell's has also made significant investments in artificial intelligence, data, and insights to better understand shoppers' shifting habits and preferences. The company's stock is deeply undervalued and down 20% this year. Investors should take notice.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Campbell's is refocusing

Campbell's management is being strategic in its acquisitions to boost its business while cutting costs to protect delicate margins. Most notably, Campbell's purchased the increasingly popular pasta sauce brand Rao's in 2024 for $2.7 billion. A wide-ranging portfolio and technological advancements could set the food business up for substantial growth in the coming years.

This isn't a plan without real challenges. Consumers are finicky, and there is real pressure on margins throughout the industry. Still, Campbell's is taking the corrective measures needed to succeed going forward. Net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 decreased 4%. There may still be some short-term pain ahead, but I like the company's approach to gaining forward momentum.

Campbell's is currently trading slightly above $20 per share. Its forward and trailing P/E ratios are about 11, and PEG is below 1. These metrics suggest Campbell's is an attractive buy at the moment if the company can successfully execute its strategic plan to control costs and grow its portfolio. The company also pays a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share, yielding over 7% at the current price.

There will continue to be short-term headwinds for Campbell's as consumers' wallets are strained, but the approach the company is taking to preserve its future as an iconic consumer staple is the right one.

Should you buy stock in Campbell's right now?

Before you buy stock in Campbell's, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Campbell's wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Campbell's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.