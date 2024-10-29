Meeka Metals Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Metals Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or through proxy voting, with necessary documents available on the company’s website. The meeting will address key resolutions affecting shareholding and voting rights.

