Meeka Metals Sees Rise in Substantial Shareholding

Meeka Metals Limited has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares, with Aigle Royal Superannuation Pty Ltd increasing its voting power from 5.44% to 5.94%. This shift signifies a growing interest and confidence in Meeka Metals from substantial shareholders, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics.

