Meeka Metals Schedules General Meeting for Shareholders

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Metals Limited has announced a General Meeting scheduled for December 16, 2024, at its Perth offices. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting through proxy forms accessible online, with votes to be decided by poll. This meeting is significant for shareholders as it impacts their investments, urging them to review documents thoroughly.

