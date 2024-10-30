Meeka Metals Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Metals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to make an announcement regarding a capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the company releases its announcement or when trading resumes on November 4, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for the upcoming news which could impact the company’s stock performance.

