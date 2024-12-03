Meeka Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Metals Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Paul Ian Chapman, who has acquired an additional 1,187,500 fully paid ordinary shares through the early conversion of unlisted options. This acquisition brings his total holding to 12,479,167 shares, reflecting a strategic decision that could influence investor sentiment and market performance.

