News & Insights

Stocks

Meeka Metals Director Increases Shareholding

December 03, 2024 — 09:23 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Meeka Metals Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Paul Ian Chapman, who has acquired an additional 1,187,500 fully paid ordinary shares through the early conversion of unlisted options. This acquisition brings his total holding to 12,479,167 shares, reflecting a strategic decision that could influence investor sentiment and market performance.

For further insights into AU:MEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.