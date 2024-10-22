Meeka Metals Director Boosts Stake Amid Strategic Moves

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Metals Limited has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of Director Paul Ian Chapman, who acquired an additional 4 million fully paid ordinary shares through a shareholder-approved placement. This acquisition raises Chapman’s total holding to over 11 million shares, reflecting a strategic move within the company. Such developments often attract the attention of investors interested in the company’s growth potential and market strategy.

