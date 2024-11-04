News & Insights

Meeka Metals Announces ASX Quotation of New Securities

November 04, 2024

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 22,262,500 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, set for November 4, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategies to enhance liquidity and investment appeal. Investors in the stock market will be keen to observe how this decision impacts Meeka’s market performance.

