Meeka Gold Advances Murchison Project with $73M Funding

Meeka Gold Limited has made significant strides in advancing its Murchison Gold Project, securing a $73 million funding package and receiving final permitting approvals to commence production. The company has enhanced its processing capacity by 30% with a new 750kW ball mill and started construction on key infrastructure. With a cash reserve of $5.9 million, Meeka is poised to accelerate towards gold production by mid-2025.

