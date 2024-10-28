News & Insights

Meeka Gold Advances Murchison Project with $73M Funding

October 28, 2024 — 05:51 pm EDT

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Gold Limited has made significant strides in advancing its Murchison Gold Project, securing a $73 million funding package and receiving final permitting approvals to commence production. The company has enhanced its processing capacity by 30% with a new 750kW ball mill and started construction on key infrastructure. With a cash reserve of $5.9 million, Meeka is poised to accelerate towards gold production by mid-2025.

