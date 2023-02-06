Medytox Cuts Stake in Evolus (EOLS)

Fintel reports that Medytox has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.30MM shares of Evolus Inc (EOLS). This represents 12.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.46MM shares and 13.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.88% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolus is $16.21. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 69.88% from its latest reported closing price of $9.54.

The projected annual revenue for Evolus is $201MM, an increase of 44.09%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.16.

Fund Sentiment

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolus. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EOLS is 0.0954%, a decrease of 24.5467%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 27,407K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 5,390,103 shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632,751 shares, representing an increase of 32.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 0.63% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 4,034,938 shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,667,619 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701,503 shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 26.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,102,093 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 926,196 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974,235 shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 37.42% over the last quarter.

Evolus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today.

