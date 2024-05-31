MedX Health Corp. Extends Placement Offering

MedX Health (TSE:MDX) has released an update.

MedX Health Corp. has announced its intention to extend the deadline for its non-brokered Private Placement offering up to an additional 30 days, pending TSX-V acceptance. The offering aims to raise $2 million by selling units consisting of one common share and one purchase warrant, each priced at $0.07, with potential for agent commissions. MedX is a medical device and software company known for its innovative skin health technologies, including the SIAscopy on DermSecure telemedicine platform.

For further insights into TSE:MDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.