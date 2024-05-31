News & Insights

MedX Health Corp. Extends Placement Offering

May 31, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

MedX Health (TSE:MDX) has released an update.

MedX Health Corp. has announced its intention to extend the deadline for its non-brokered Private Placement offering up to an additional 30 days, pending TSX-V acceptance. The offering aims to raise $2 million by selling units consisting of one common share and one purchase warrant, each priced at $0.07, with potential for agent commissions. MedX is a medical device and software company known for its innovative skin health technologies, including the SIAscopy on DermSecure telemedicine platform.

