Medtronic's Q2 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Galway, Ireland-based Medtronic plc (MDT) develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients. Valued at $116.2 billion by market cap, the company's principal products include those for bradycardia pacing, tachyarrhythmia management, atrial fibrillation management, heart failure management, heart valve replacement, malignant and non-malignant pain, and movement disorders. The global leader in medical technology is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2025 on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MDT to report a profit of $1.24 per share on a diluted basis, down marginally from $1.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect MDT to report EPS of $5.44, up 4.6% from $5.20 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.2% year over year to $5.83 in fiscal 2026.

MDT stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 41.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 30.5% during this period. However, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 20.9% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 20, MDT shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its net sales stood at $7.9 billion, up 2.8% year over year. Its adjusted EPS of $1.23 grew 2.5% in the year-ago quarter. The company raised its adjusted EPS guidance to the range of $5.42 to $5.50.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MDT stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, 15 give a “Hold” rating, and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” MDT’s average analyst price target is $94.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.6% from the current levels.

