Medtronic's PulseSelect PFA System Shows 98% Pulmonary Vein Isolation In Atrial Fibrillation Study

September 28, 2024 — 03:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced that clinical study results demonstrated a high rate of durable lesion formation using the PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System in the treatment of atrial fibrillation (Afib). Invasive remapping conducted approximately two months post-ablation revealed durable isolation in 98% of pulmonary veins (PV), with 96% of patients achieving complete isolation of all veins.

Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is one of the most common and undertreated heart rhythm disorders, affecting more than 60 million people worldwide.

