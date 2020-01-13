Medtronic's Neurostimulator DBS System Receives CE Mark

Medtronic plc MDT received the CE Mark for its Percept PC neurostimulator in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of symptoms associated with diseases like Parkinson’s. The Percept PC neurostimulator is the only Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system to be launched in the EU with BrainSense technology.



Per Medtronic, the Percept PC with BrainSense technology is a significant improvement as it will provide patients and caregivers with objective patient-specific brain signal data to customize treatment options. The data, which will include recorded data outside of clinic visits, will be based on patients’ neuronal activity.



Notably, the Percept PC neurostimulator will be available in western Europe from Jan 15 and will be launched in additional regions per local regulations. Currently, the neurostimulator is under the FDA’s review.





With the approval, Medtronic aims to globally strengthen its Brain Therapies segment under its Restorative Therapies Group business.



A Peek Into Percept PC



The Percept PC neurostimulator, having an improved battery life compared with Medtronic’s Activa PC neurostimulator, includes various upgraded features like access to improved medical imaging and low pulse width. The most important feature of the neurostimulator is that it includes an Enhanced Patient Programmer, using a user-friendly, custom-configured Samsung mobile device, allowing patients to easily manage their therapy.



Significance of the Approval



Per the medical fraternity, compared with standard medication, DBS is a proven system to improve motor function in patients with Parkinson’s disease. However, DBS, with the currently available systems, is not enough as physicians have to take therapeutic decisions based mainly on clinical assessments and patient-reported information.



However, the Percept PC neurostimulator along with the BrainSense technology is an advanced DBS that can sense and record brain signals, while delivering therapy to patients with neurologic disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. The technology enables clinicians to track patient-specific brain signals and correlate these with patient-recorded events, which may include symptoms or side-effects allied with their disease or medications to treat it. This enables more tailored, data-driven neurostimulation treatment.



Industry Prospects



Per a report by Research And Markets, the global DBS market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% between 2019 and 2024. Factors like the frequent occurrence of motor and neurological disorders along with the growing acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to drive the market.



Given the market potential, the approval has been timed well.



Recent Developments in Restorative Therapies Group



Medtronic, in January 2020, acquired Stimgenics, a company offering a new-generation spinal cord stimulation (SCS) waveform — Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) SCS. The DTM therapy will now be delivered through Medtronic’s Intellis platform and is believed to be an alternative for the treatment of chronic pain.



In December 2019, Medtronic received the FDA’s approval for its Stealth Autoguide system, which integrates with its enabling technology portfolio to develop an end-to-end procedural solution.



In October 2019, Medtronic announced the U.S. launch of its advanced Patient Programmer technology for DBS therapy at the Samsung Developers Conference in San Jose, CA. Notably, the programmer received the FDA’s approval in July 2019.



Further, the company submitted a pre-market approval supplement to the FDA in October to obtain clearances for its InterStim Micro neurostimulator and InterStim SureScan MRI leads.



Price Performance



Shares of Medtronic have gained 39.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.9% growth.



