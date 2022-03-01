Medtronic's (MDT) NuVent Balloon to Strengthen ENT Business

Medtronic MDT recently launched the NuVent Eustachian tube dilation balloon. This development came on the heels of the FDA approval of this single-use device for the treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian Tube Dysfunction.

This latest addition is expected to broaden Medtronic’s Ear, Nose, and Throat business, which is part of the Neuroscience portfolio.

What is Eustachian Tube Dysfunction?

The Eustachian tube is a narrow passage connecting the pharynx to the cavity of the middle ear. This tube helps in balancing the air pressure behind both the eardrums.

Going by Cleveland Clinic’s definition, obstructive Eustachian tube dysfunctionoccurs when the tubes don’t open properly. As a result, fluid may build up in the ears and the patient may experience pain or pressure. Many people with obstructive Eustachian tube dysfunction experience muffled hearing as well.

Effectiveness of the Nuvent Balloons

Balloon dilation is an effective treatment option to treat Eustachian tube dysfunction. It restores proper Eustachian tube function and reduces symptomslike pain, pressure, and hearing difficulties.



Nuvent balloons are one-time use devices featuring a flexible balloon section that allows customized placement based on patient anatomy. Plus this minimally invasive treatment option offers to deliver treatment in an outpatient or office setting, making the procedure easy and accurate.

Industry Prospects

Per JAMA Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg 2019, as stated by Medtronic, it is estimated that 4.6% of the adults in the United States experience Eustachian tube dysfunction. Medtronic noted that, if not treated, patients may also suffer damage to the middle ear and eardrum

Further, going by the Acumen Research and Consulting report as published in Globe Newswire, the global ear infection treatment market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 8.5% from 2021 to 2028 and reach around $9.6 billion.

Considering this market prospect, we believe Medtronic’s latest development is well timed and strategic.

Recent Updates in Neuroscience

Within Medtronic’s neuroscience portfolio, Medtronic in its just-reported third quarter of fiscal 2022, has increased market share in cranial and spinal technologies. The company is launching spine implants that enhance the overall value of the company’s ecosystem of preoperative planning software, imaging, navigation, and robotic systems as well as powered surgical instruments, all of which are transforming care in spine surgery. In Neuromodulation, it has shown strong momentum from new products in both Pain Stim and Brain Modulation.

Share Performance

Over the past year, Medtronic has outperformed the industry. The stock has declined 10.9% compared with the industry’s 15% decline.

