Medtronic's (MDT) MiniMed 780G System Study Data Favorable

Medtronic plc MDT recently presented a set of new clinical and real-world evidence on the MiniMed 780G system from around the world. The latest data reveals that the system withstands strong global performance, exceeding international targets for diabetes management.

The data was presented at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Florence, Italy.

Study Details

According to the business, the findings are built on three years of data published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics, which showed that more than 100,000 real-world users achieved a Time in Range (TIR) of 78% when using recommended ideal settings, exceeding international standards of 70% TIR.

New data was collected to assess how well the MiniMed 780G system can support users in meeting Time in Tight Range (TITR) goals. TITR is a recently developed supplemental statistic that more closely resembles the blood glucose levels of people without diabetes and is now being discussed among experts. It is the proportion of time an individual spends in the glucose range of 70-140 mg/dL. It is also known as normoglycemia or euglycemia. TITR lowers the Time in Range upper threshold from 180 mg/dL to 140 mg/dL.

The results showed that users) achieved a TITR of more than 56% while using the recommended ideal settings. This study contributes to a growing body of research indicating that achieving a TITR objective of 50% or higher is a reasonable aim with the correct treatment.

Benefits of New Study Outcome

Per Medtronic’s management, in the absence of a cure, the company’s mission is to continually reinvent remedies to help individuals maximize their health without adding burden, as proved by its newest AID system.

The introduction of AID systems has been nothing short of transformative in the practice of endocrinology. It is encouraging for the company to incorporate its preventive benefits on general health as early and frequently as possible. The data underlines the fact that the power of the algorithm should be the primary determining factor for AID system selection.

The improvements included in this recent MiniMed 780G system have resulted in high satisfaction and better quality of life benefits.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global automated insulin delivery system market was valued at $821.4 million in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% by 2030.

Other Highlights of Diabetes Business

In January 2024, Medtronic achieved the CE Mark for the MiniMed 780G system with Simplera Sync, a disposable, all-in-one continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that does not require any fingersticks or over tape. The newest sensor is half the size of previous Medtronic sensors and features an improved user experience with a simple, two-step insertion process.

In September 2023, Medtronic announced the CE Mark approval for the all-in-one, disposable Simplera CGM. The no-fingerstick sensor seamlessly integrates with the InPen smart insulin pen, which provides real-time, personalized dosing guidance to help simplify diabetes management. With less than 30% of individuals on MDI therapy using a CGM tend to achieve glycemic targets, MDT intends to allow more people to achieve their goals with the new Smart MDI (multiple daily injections) solutions.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Medtronic’s shares have gained 6.9% compared with the industry’s rise of 11%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Medtronic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Stryker Corporation SYK, Cencora, Inc. COR and Cardinal Health CAH.

Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.46, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Revenues of $5.8 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stryker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5% for 2025 compared with the S&P 500’s 9.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.1%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

COR has an earnings yield of 5.75% compared with the industry’s 1.85%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.7%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion increased 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

CAH has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

