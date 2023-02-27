Medtronic's (MDT) MiniMed 780G System Shows Favorable Results

Medtronic plc MDT announced one-year data from the ADAPT study -- the first multi-national randomized controlled study evaluating the performance of the MiniMed 780G advanced hybrid closed loop system1 (AHCL) against multiple daily injections (MDI) of insulin with an intermittently scanned CGM (isCGM). The study results were presented at the 2023 Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) Conference in Berlin.

The recent development is likely to bolster Medtronic’s Diabetes Business.

About MiniMed 780G System

The MiniMed 780G system and Medtronic’s newest-generation Guardian 4 Sensor are being reviewed by the FDA for commercial approval and currently investigational in the United States.

The MiniMed 780G system was designed to forecast real-life requirements where carbohydrate counts aren't always exact and meal doses are often missed.

Study Details

The study was done in adults 18 years and older who did not meet glycemic targets. The initial 6-month results demonstrated AHCL system users experienced a 27.6% absolute increase in Time in Range and a 1.4% reduction in HbA1C without increased time in hypoglycemia.

The study evaluating simplified meal announcement approaches with the MiniMed 780G system confirmed that it could handle unannounced meals of up to 80 grams of carbohydrates and that there was no deterioration in glycemic control when small amounts (up to 20 grams) of carbs were unannounced.

A second randomized controlled trial sponsored by JDRF also demonstrated that in youth (7 to 17 years old) with newly-diagnosed type 1 diabetes, early intensive management, including use of an automated insulin delivery system, resulted in better Time in Range of 78% compared to 64% Time in Range in the standard-care group (real-time CGM without automated insulin delivery) at one year.

Benefits of MiniMed 780G System

Per Medtronic’s management, there is a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating the superiority of using automated insulin delivery systems as first-line treatment for type 1 diabetes. These results demonstrate patient success earlier in the course of their disease and across the age spectrum. Considering this compelling evidence, the company is committed to expanding access to the MiniMed 780G system to provide people living with diabetes an opportunity to improve short- and long-term health outcomes.

Further, these results will help Medtronic to go beyond the CGM-first paradigm to ensure patients experience well-established clinical benefits of automated insulin delivery earlier at diagnosis.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Research and Market, the Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market size was estimated at $749.21 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.77% by 2030.

Considering the market growth, Medtronic’s latest development is well-timed.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Medtronic announced the receipt of the CE mark for the Aurora EV-ICD MRI SureScan (Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) and Epsila EV MRI SureScan defibrillation lead to treating abnormal heart rhythms. The Aurora EV-ICD system is investigational in the United States.

In December 2022, Medtronic announced the enrolment of the first patient in the Expand URO U.S. clinical trial for the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. The Hugo RAS system and Touch Surgery Enterprise provide a smart, digitally-enabled surgical experience. Outside the United States, the Hugo RAS system is utilized in hospitals across three continents in an array of procedures within urology, gynecology and general surgery.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 20.4% in the past one year compared with the industry’s fall of 40%.

