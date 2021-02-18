Medtronic's (MDT) Midas Rex Drills Completes First U.S. Surgery

Medtronic plc MDT announced successful run of the first U.S. minimally invasive spinal procedures using the newly cleared navigated disc prep, interbodies and Midas Rex high speed drills with the Mazor Robotic Guidance System. This latest achievement is a major breakthrough in the transformative process of spine surgery as a result of increased precision and minimally invasive technique.

With this feat, Medtronic will boost its Restorative Therapies Group segment.

Per Dr. Gregory Poulter, the first to complete the above-mentioned procedure, robotic guidance is beneficial in lumbar spine procedure and has a life-changing potential.

Dr. Sharad Rajpal who was the second person to conduct the surgery on an 83-year-old male suffering back and severe progressive leg pain and weakness (that prevented him from walking) happily informed that the patient is already discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home with minimal pain.

The third surgery was performed by Dr. Eiman Shafa on a 36-year-old male with severe left lower extremity pain. Medtronic claims that post surgery, the patient was relieved from radicular leg pain.

Significance of Mazor Robotic Guidance System

Per Dr. Rajpal, this latest technology allows surgeons to perform spinal procedures more effectively through concise planning and execution in the operating room.

Mazor Robotic Guidance System can be easily integrated by surgeons into their workflows. The newest software update and instrumentation sets also help improve workflow significantly, providing a more insightful interface for surgeons during the planning phase as well as more streamlined steps while execution.

Industry Prospects

Per Reports and Data, the global surgical robotics and navigation market was $1.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.47 billion by 2027, seeing a CAGR of 21.7%. The rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries among patients and the introduction of advanced medical systems are the key catalysts for the market.

Notable Developments

In February 2021, management announced the early site release of the company’s new radial artery access portfolio. The Rist Radial Access portfolio gives clinicians the full spectrum of access and delivery devices that are optimized for the patient's condition and anatomy.

In January 2021, Medtronic gets the FDA nod for DiamondTem Ablation system, which treats patients with recurrent, symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation and an unresponsive history to drug therapy. With this regulatory approval, Medtronic continues to drive clinical research and innovation to find differentiated solutions for those in the front line of patient care.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 3.9% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s growth of 9.4%.

