Medtronic's diabetes business receives U.S. FDA warning letter

Adds background, details of FDA letter

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N said on Wednesday it received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration highlighting certain concerns related to medical device quality requirements at the company's diabetes business headquarters.

The letter focused on inadequacies in areas including risk assessment, complaint handling and device recalls at Medtronic's facility in Northridge, California, the company said.

Medtronic said the letter was issued following an inspection in July 2021 related to recalls of MiniMed 600 insulin infusion pumps and a remote controller device for certain other pumps.

The medical device maker had initiated a recall of the MiniMed 600 insulin pumps used by diabetes patients in 2019 and said it would replace those with damaged or missing retainer rings which lock a cartridge holding the insulin into the pump.

The U.S. FDA had identified it as a Class 1 recall, which is the most serious type.

The company had later said it would replace all pumps with clear retainer rings with another design, regardless of whether they were damaged or not.

Medtronic said it is implementing "a range of corrective actions" and would use external experts to resolve the concerns identified by the U.S. health regulator.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.