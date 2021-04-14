Medtronic Unveils Infusion Set In Select European Countries

Markets
(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) said it has introduced in select European countries the Medtronic Extended infusion set that can be worn for up to 7 days. An infusion set is tubing that delivers insulin from the pump to the body and typically requires a set change every few days.

In the United States, the Medtronic Extended infusion set is investigational use only and not approved for sale or distribution, the company said.

According to the company, the set is now commercially available in select European countries, starting with Finland and Belgium. Through a phased-approach, other European countries will follow during 2021.

