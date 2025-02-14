Medtronic Unusual Options Activity For February 14

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Medtronic. Our analysis of options history for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $589,660, and 11 were calls, valued at $949,530.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $95.0 for Medtronic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Medtronic options trades today is 942.55 with a total volume of 26,313.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Medtronic's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Medtronic Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.6 $87.00 $280.0K 24 1.0K MDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.9 $0.82 $0.83 $90.00 $207.5K 1.1K 2.5K MDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.85 $4.7 $4.75 $88.00 $118.7K 556 522 MDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.49 $1.43 $1.5 $95.00 $112.5K 2.5K 2.1K MDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.33 $2.23 $2.23 $85.00 $111.5K 180 505

About Medtronic

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Medtronic, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Medtronic With a trading volume of 4,822,351, the price of MDT is up by 0.56%, reaching $92.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

